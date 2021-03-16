Signify Health, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 23rd (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health’s (NYSE:SGFY) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 23rd. Signify Health had issued 23,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $564,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Signify Health’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Signify Health stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 in the last ninety days.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

