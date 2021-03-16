Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $209,889.99 and $3.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00028971 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 165.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003455 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,691,542 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

