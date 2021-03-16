SingularDTV Market Cap Achieves $14.86 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 78.7% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00049462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.93 or 0.00653249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00070554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026007 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00035183 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars.

