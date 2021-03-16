Siphelele Jiyane Sells 12,137 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.89. 56,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

