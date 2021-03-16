Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 10,570 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after purchasing an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $51,430,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,580,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

NYSE MOS opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

