Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 14,859 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Raven Industries worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 27.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 799,382 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

