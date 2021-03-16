Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 15,500 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Rambus worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMBS stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

