Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 112,800 Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Cadence Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

