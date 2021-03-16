Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,306 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $291,049.20. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $522,796. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.