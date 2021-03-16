Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3,977.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

