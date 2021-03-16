Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,936 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

