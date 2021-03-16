Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 41,000 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $29.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

