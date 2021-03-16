Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 79,500 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Columbia Financial worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.