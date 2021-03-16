Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of CDAY opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

