Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of First Merchants as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

FRME stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

