Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 78,600 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 18.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

