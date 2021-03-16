Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Brady worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brady by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brady by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,946 shares of company stock worth $4,366,564 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

