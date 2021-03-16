Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 131.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,635 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,127,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,883,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after buying an additional 981,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after buying an additional 2,162,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $32.07.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

