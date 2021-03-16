Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.66 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

