Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $90.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

