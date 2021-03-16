Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,791 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

