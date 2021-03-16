Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $512.82 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $512,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

