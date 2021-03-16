Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $75,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

