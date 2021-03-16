Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

KTB opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

