Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of The Providence Service at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service stock opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,483.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.85.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

