Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Financial Contrast

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and KB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 4 3 1 0 1.63 KB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 25.27% 10.29% 0.52% KB Financial Group 19.67% 8.58% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and KB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) $7.29 billion 3.70 $2.13 billion N/A N/A KB Financial Group $14.46 billion 1.28 $2.87 billion $7.14 6.25

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.).

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Its offerings include equity and debt capital markets transaction services; financing, as well as advice relating to investment banking activities; products and services for cash management and trade finance; brokerage and trading services; post trade investor services such as custody, risk and valuation, and collateral management services; and macroeconomic analysis and securities research services. The company's Corporate & Private Customers division provides everyday banking services for private individuals and smaller companies, and private banking services for high net worth individuals in the Nordic countries. It also offers complex banking and advisory services to medium-sized companies; and issues cards in the Nordic countries under the SEB's brands, as well as for Eurocard and several other partner brands. Its Baltic division provides full banking and advisory services to private individuals and small and medium-sized corporate customers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The company's Life division offers life insurance solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients primarily in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Its offerings include unit-linked, portfolio bond, and traditional insurance, as well as health and sickness insurance. Its Investment Management division provides asset management services through a range of funds and portfolio mandates to institutional investors, as well as retail and private banking clients in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Baltic countries. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers loans, deposit, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as small and home office, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other related services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; real estate investment; and trust asset management services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

