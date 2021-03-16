Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,300 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.25.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,754 shares of company stock worth $31,918,377 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $325.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.37 and its 200-day moving average is $292.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

