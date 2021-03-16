Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 21,400 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,632,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.