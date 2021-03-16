Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 7,692.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

