Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 40,000 Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Navistar International by 284.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Navistar International by 242.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 96,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Navistar International by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Navistar International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,269 shares of company stock worth $407,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. Navistar International Co. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.