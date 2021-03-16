Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR stock opened at $212.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $214.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.