Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

