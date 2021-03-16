Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xerox by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xerox by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 193.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

