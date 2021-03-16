Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 15,700 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grifols by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 962,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Grifols by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,117,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 224,126 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

