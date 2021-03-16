Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 19,024 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of HMS worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of HMS by 73.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in HMS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HMS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in HMS by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 322,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HMS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $37.04.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

