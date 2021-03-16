Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,194 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.