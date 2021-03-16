Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.80 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

FLGT opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.