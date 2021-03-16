Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after acquiring an additional 179,164 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,247 shares during the period.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPI. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

GPI opened at $173.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.61 and its 200-day moving average is $125.63.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.