Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,559,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,464 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 196,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 499.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,707 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $119,930,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently commented on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

NYSE EV opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. Eaton Vance Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.13 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

