Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093,080 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJR. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

SJR opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $28.05.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

