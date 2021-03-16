Skycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.38 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $44.38 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00003927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00453655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00061822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00115053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00554902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

