Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 172.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

