Smartlands Network (SLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $278,853.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for $5.48 or 0.00009834 BTC on major exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $27.97 million and $278,853.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00669413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

Smartlands Network is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.