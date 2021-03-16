Smartshare Price Up 20.6% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.13 million and $287,027.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 110.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.