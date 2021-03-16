Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $111-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.97 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.36 EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,862.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

