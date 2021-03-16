Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,205. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.