Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.44)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.42). The company issued revenue guidance of $500-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.79 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. 1,961,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,862.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

