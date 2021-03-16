Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 11th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $990.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $420,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.