Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.94

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 8708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

