Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $2.3564 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

